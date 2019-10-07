TODAY'S PAPER
Andrea Martin, LaChanze to play ghosts in 'A Christmas Carol'

Andrea Martin, left, and LaChanze will play the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively, in "A Christmas Carol." Photo Credit: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for WWO

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Andrea Martin and LaChanze are getting into the holiday spirit by playing spirits in "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway.

The two actresses will join Campbell Scott, previously announced to play Ebenezer Scrooge, in the yuletide favorite which begins previews Nov. 7 and officially opens on Nov. 20 at the Lyceum Theatre . Martin, a two-time Tony Award winner for "My Favorite Year" and for "Pippin," will portray the Ghost of Christmas Past. LaChanze, who won a Tony for "The Color Purple," will pull double duty in the show as the Ghost of Christmas Present and as Mrs. Fezziwig.

"A Christmas Carol" is set to run through Jan. 5. For tickets, go to achristmascarolbroadway.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

