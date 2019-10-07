Andrea Martin and LaChanze are getting into the holiday spirit by playing spirits in "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway.

The two actresses will join Campbell Scott, previously announced to play Ebenezer Scrooge, in the yuletide favorite which begins previews Nov. 7 and officially opens on Nov. 20 at the Lyceum Theatre . Martin, a two-time Tony Award winner for "My Favorite Year" and for "Pippin," will portray the Ghost of Christmas Past. LaChanze, who won a Tony for "The Color Purple," will pull double duty in the show as the Ghost of Christmas Present and as Mrs. Fezziwig.

"A Christmas Carol" is set to run through Jan. 5. For tickets, go to achristmascarolbroadway.com.