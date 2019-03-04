TODAY'S PAPER
Andrea Martin to leave Broadway's 'Gary' after breaking four ribs

An accident during rehearsals of "Gary: A Sequel

An accident during rehearsals of "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus" has caused Andrea Martin to leave the show. Photo Credit: Getty Images for "To Kill A Mockingbird" / Slaven Vlasic

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Andrea Martin has been forced to drop out of the Taylor Mac comedy "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus," after breaking four ribs in an accident during rehearsals. Martin said in a statement that she is heartbroken to leave the Broadway production, which also stars Nathan Lane. "I have tried to convince the doctor that my funny bone is stronger than my broken ribs," she said, but "regretfully I must follow the doctor's orders."

The actress will be replaced by Kristine Nielsen, who was to play a different role; Julie White takes over Nielsen's part. Producer Scott Rudin said in the statement that he was "heartsick" to lose Martin, but added that he was gratetful to Nielsen and White "for stepping up and stepping in so swiftly."

"Gary" is set in the aftermath of the battles during the fall of the Roman Empire that conclude Shakespeare's first tragedy, "Titus Andronicus." The comedy focuses on the lowly servants (Lane and Nielsen) who are called in to clean up the bloody mess. The first preview has been pushed back from March 5 to March 9, but it will open as scheduled on April 11 at the Booth Theatre. For more information, go to garyonbroadway.com.

