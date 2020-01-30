THE SHOW "Duet Roulette"

THE DEAL Andrew Barth Feldman, the Woodmere teen who just wrapped his yearlong run in "Dear Evan Hansen," is one of the performers who'll appear in this freewheeling cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in Manhattan on March 31. Also on the bill will be another Long Islander, Will Roland of Locust Valley, who starred last year in "Be More Chill." The show's premise is simple: Two singers learn half of a duet a song, but they have no idea who they'll be performing with until hit the stage, which means anything can happen.

THE SHOW "If I Ran the Circus"

THE DEAL Nate Ruess, frontman for the group .fun, is working on songs for a musical based on the Dr. Seuss classic according to Forbes. Darko Tresnjak, who won a Tony Award for helming "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," directed a recent private reading of the show. The musical's book is by Joe DiPietro, who also wrote the book for "Diana," which opens March 31 at the Longacre Theatre.

THE SHOW "Broadway by the Year"

THE DEAL Rockville Centre-raised Max von Essen, a Tony nominee for "An American in Paris" in 2015, will appear in "Volume 1: Broadway Musical of 2000-2004" of the new series at The Town Hall on Feb. 24. The show will feature numbers from "The Full Monty," "The Producers," the Billy Joel musical "Movin' Out" and more. Also in the cast are Tovah Feldshuh, Emily Skinner, Danny Gardner, Nicole Henry and Ben Jones. Tickets are $57-$67 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

WHAT Broadway Beacon Awards

THE DEAL Tony-winning actor-singer-dancer Ben Vereen will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the March 16 ceremony at The JW Marriot Essex House. In his five-decade-plus career, Vereen, 73, has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 1971, "Pippin" in 1973 and "Wicked" in 2006. The awards are presented by New York City arts education nonprofit organization Inside Broadway to individuals helping to make live theater and the arts a part of students' lives. Actress Chita Rivera received the initial Lifetime Achievement Award last year.