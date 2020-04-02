Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musicals online

Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.

On Friday, the 2000 West End revival of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin.

Further shows will be announced later, all hosted by the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! Each show will be available at 2 p.m. for a 48-hour period online, with no charge or sign-up required.