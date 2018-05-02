“Angels in America,” which made history on Tuesday as the most nominated play in the history of the Tony Awards, is extending its run on Broadway.

Producers announced on Wednesday that the revival of Tony Kushner’s groundbreaking drama that tackles everything from the AIDS crisis to McCarthyism will run an additional two weeks with its final performance on July 15.

The announcement follows Tuesday’s news that “Angels in America” racked up 11 Tony nominations, the most ever given for a play. Among the nods for the critically acclaimed production are best revival of a play, best director (Marianne Elliott), lead actor (Andrew Garfield) and featured actor (Nathan Lane).