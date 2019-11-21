THE SHOW "Tina"

THE DEAL Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will co-host a cocktail reception followed by a special performance of the Tina Turner musical to benefit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) on Jan. 31. Much of "Tina," which opened Nov. 7 to enthusiastic reviews, deals with the abuse the singer (played by Adrienne Warren) endured during her marriage to Ike Turner. For tickets to the Jan. 31 event, go to ticketmaster.com.



THE SHOW "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"



THE DEAL The Grammy Award nominations are in and, even though it's not a musical, the recording featuring music from the show about everyone's favorite wizard is up for best musical theater album. The other nominees — which clearly fit the category — are "Ain't Too Proud," "Hadestown," "Moulin Rouge!" and "Oklahoma!"

THE SHOW "Hangmen"

THE DEAL Following a successful 2015 run in London and a stint Off-Broadway last year, Martin McDonagh's comedy set in an English pub run by a former executioner will open on Broadway this spring. Matthew Dunster, who helmed the London production, will again direct; casting has not been announced yet. "Hangmen" will begin previews at the Golden Theatre on Feb. 28 and open on March 19.

THE SHOW "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol"

THE DEAL Gavin Lee has a gift for playing grouches. The actor, who played Squidward in "The SpongeBob Musical," will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge (as well as Mr. Magoo) in a Dec. 16 concert version of "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol" at John Jay College's Gerald W. Lynch Theatre. Sierra Boggess co-stars as Belle, the neglected girlfriend from Scrooge's past. Proceeds will benefit the The Actors Fund. For tickets ($75-$250), call 917-281-5933 or visit actorsfund.org/magoo.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

THE ILLUSIONISTS — MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS It's magic time for the whole family as the Illusionists return to Broadway after a three-year absence with plenty of new tricks up their sleeves. Opens Friday at the Neil Simon Theatre. $79-$169; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com