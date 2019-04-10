TODAY'S PAPER
Argyle Theatre extends run of 'The Producers'

Richard LaFleur, left, plays Leo Bloom and Jason

Richard LaFleur, left, plays Leo Bloom and Jason Simon is Max Bialystock in "The Producers" at the Argyle Theater. Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Much like the play at the heart of its story, the "The Producers" at the Argyle Theatre is a hit.

The Babylon theater has announced a one-week extension of the Mel Brooks musical, which revolves around the idea that under the right circumstances, a producer can make more money from a flop than with a smash — until the producers in the storied musical actually try out the idea and their show becomes a hit. On Broadway the show, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, won 12 Tony Awards including best musical and went on to run for more than 2,500 performances. The Argyle production, staged by the theater's artistic director Evan Pappas, now runs through April 27. For more information, go to argyletheatre.com

The show, of course, was based on the Brooks' 1967 movie comedy that starred Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder. Brooks also wrote the screenplay, for which he received an Oscar.

