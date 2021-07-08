Mark and Dylan Perlman are ready for theater lovers to come to the "Cabaret."

On Thursday, the father and son owners of The Argyle Theatre in Babylon announced that the venue will reopen on July 17 with a series of summer events as a warmup to its season of main stage musicals which will kick off Sept. 17 with "Cabaret."

"It’s been quite a long year and four months," said Dylan Perlman. "We are ecstatic, thrilled. The day is finally here. …It is surreal."

Adds his dad: "I feel like I've just come out of hibernation."

Likewise, "Cabaret" is also coming out of hibernation. The John Kander-Fred Ebb musical opened on March 12, 2020 and played for four performance before the pandemic forced all theaters to shut down. It's now set to run through Oct. 24.

"Elf the Musical" arrives for the holidays from Nov. 11 through Jan. 2 to be followed by "Punk Rock Girl!," an original musical by Garden City native Joe Iconis.

"We love obviously presenting the family favorites and the classics, but to have an original production during a season is very, very exciting," said Dylan Perlman.

Rounding out the season will be "Mamma Mia!" (March 17-May 1), "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" (May 19-June 26), "Footloose" (July 14-Aug. 28, 2022) and "An American In Paris" (Sept. 15-Oct. 23, 2022).

Before the curtain goes up on "Cabaret," The Argyle will serve up seven summer shows beginning with "Joplin's Pearl: A Tribute to Janis Joplin" at 8 p.m. July 17. The Long Island Comedy Festival brings the funny July 23-24 and Aug. 20-21.

Also coming up are an interactive comedy show on Aug. 6, "Bat Boy: Yankee Miracles" on Aug. 8, "A Tribute to Gloria Estefan & The Miami Sound Machine: The Nikki Torres Experience" on Aug. 13, "Welcome Back! A Night with the Stars of the Argyle Stage" on Aug. 14 and "Fleetwood Macked & Refugee: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac & Tom Petty" on Aug. 28.

Tickets for the summer shows and "Cabaret" and season subscriptions are available at argyletheatre.com. Ticket information for the remaining shows will be announced shortly.

"It feels like our grand opening all over again, which wasn't that long ago" said Dylan Perlman referring to the theater's launch in April 2018. "It’s the grand reopening."