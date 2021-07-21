It will be a grand night for singing on Aug. 14 at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon.

To celebrate its reopening as well as the shows it presented before shutting down in March 2020, the theater will host a gala headlined by songwriters Rob Rokicki and Garden City's Joe Iconis along with a plethora of performers who have appeared on the Argyle stage.

"Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre" will feature performances from past Argyle shows, such as "Hairspray," "Legally Blonde," "The Producers" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and tunes from the 2021-22 season lineup. A likely highlight will be a sneak peek of "Punk Rock Girl," in which Iconis and Rokicki will perform excerpts of songs from their original musical, which will premiere in January at the Argyle.

Tickets to the gala, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are $45-$55. To purchase, call 844-631-5483 or visit argyletheatre.com.