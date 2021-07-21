TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

LI's Argyle Theatre to host 'Welcome Back' gala on Aug. 14

Garden City-based songwriter Joe Iconis will perform songs

Garden City-based songwriter Joe Iconis will perform songs from "Punk Rock Girl" at the Argyle gala. Credit: Linda Rosier

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

It will be a grand night for singing on Aug. 14 at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon.

To celebrate its reopening as well as the shows it presented before shutting down in March 2020, the theater will host a gala headlined by songwriters Rob Rokicki and Garden City's Joe Iconis along with a plethora of performers who have appeared on the Argyle stage.

"Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre" will feature performances from past Argyle shows, such as "Hairspray," "Legally Blonde," "The Producers" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and tunes from the 2021-22 season lineup. A likely highlight will be a sneak peek of "Punk Rock Girl," in which Iconis and Rokicki will perform excerpts of songs from their original musical, which will premiere in January at the Argyle.

Tickets to the gala, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are $45-$55. To purchase, call 844-631-5483 or visit argyletheatre.com.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts is guest
Robin Roberts: 'Jeopardy!' stressful but wonderful
Jason Sudeikis appears in "Ted Lasso" on Apple
How 'Ted Lasso' captured the attention of soccer players around the world
"Survivor" winner Tommy Sheehan will compete in the
LI 'Survivor' champ to compete in MTV's newest 'Challenge'
Rachel Brosnahan stars in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Here's when 19 of your favorite TV shows will be returning
The Madonna documentary "Madame X" is set to
Madonna film coming to Paramount+ this fall
A comic taking New York, and social media
'Summer House' star Hannah Berner moves from reality TV to stand-up comedy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?