Argyle Theatre rocks on with new season lineup

All of a sudden, the Argyle Theatre loves rock and roll. The Babylon theater unveiled the schedule for its third season and half the lineup has a real rock vibe to it, include the world premiere of "Punk Rock Girl!," an original musical by Garden City composer Joe Iconis.

Iconis penned the book and the musical arrangements for "Punk Rock Girl!," the story of a lonely teen who finds herself when she discovers the punk, rock and grunge scene. The musical, which will run from Sept. 10 to Oct. 25, will include songs by female rockers including Debbie Harry, Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, and Long Island natives Joan Jett and Pat Benatar.

Kicking off the season will be ABBA songfest "Mamma Mia!" from May 14 to June 23. "Punk Rock Girl!" will be flanked by "Footloose the Musical" (July 9-Aug. 23) and "Elf the Musical" (Nov. 19-Jan. 3) for the holidays. Early rock and roll takes center stage in "Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story" from Jan. 21 to Feb. 28. Then come and meet those dancing feet in the nostalgic "42nd Street" from March 18 to April 25, 2021.

For more details or to purchase tickets, go to argyletheatre.com.