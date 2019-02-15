Argyle Theatre announces second season

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash seem to be calling to local theaters.

The Argyle Theatre in Babylon announced Friday that it would open its second season on May 16 with "Million Dollar Quartet," the theatrical depiction of the 1956 recording studio jam session that also included Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. The musical, which was nominated for three Tony Awards and won one (Levi Keis, best featured actor) is also scheduled as part of the new season at the Engeman Theater in Northport, where it opens Jan. 16, 2020.

The rest of the Argyle season includes "Legally Blonde," July 11-Aug. 25; "The Full Monty," Sept. 12-Oct. 20, "Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street," Nov. 14-Dec. 29, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Jan. 16-Feb. 23; and "Cabaret," March 12-April 19.

"We are so grateful for all the support in our first year," said owners Mark and Dylan Perlman in a statement, adding that they couldn't believe "how quickly it flew by." Season tickets are now on sale at argyletheatre.com or 844-631-5483.