TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Argyle Theatre announces second season

The Babylon venue kicks things off in May with "Million Dollar Quartet."

The Argyle Theatre on Main Street in

The  Argyle Theatre on Main Street in the Village of Babylon Photo Credit: Newsday/Lorina Capitulo

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash seem to be calling to local theaters.

  The Argyle Theatre in Babylon announced Friday that it would open its second season on May 16 with "Million Dollar Quartet," the theatrical depiction of the 1956 recording studio jam session that also included Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. The musical, which was nominated for three Tony Awards and won one (Levi Keis, best featured actor) is also scheduled as part of the new season at the Engeman Theater in Northport, where it opens Jan. 16, 2020.

     The rest of the Argyle season includes "Legally Blonde," July 11-Aug. 25; "The Full Monty," Sept. 12-Oct. 20, "Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street," Nov. 14-Dec. 29, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Jan. 16-Feb. 23; and "Cabaret," March 12-April 19. 

   "We are so grateful for all the support in our first year," said owners Mark and Dylan Perlman in a statement, adding that they couldn't believe "how quickly it flew by." Season tickets are now on sale at argyletheatre.com or 844-631-5483. 

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sammy Davis, Jr. kicks it up in a PBS' Sammy Davis Jr. doc: Entertaining  tribute
The documentary "United Skates" airs on HBO.   'United Skates': Roller-skating doc is compelling  
Aidan Gallagher, left, Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert 'The Umbrella Academy': Super superheroes
Nickelodeon will mark the 20th anniversary of "SpongeBob 'SpongeBob' spinoffs in the works at Nickelodeon
Donald Glover, creator and star of the FX Donald Glover gets 5 NAACP award noms
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on AMC's " These are the TV shows LIers love to watch