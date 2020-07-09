TODAY'S PAPER
Cinema Arts Centre streaming James Joyce monologue

Austin Pendleton's monologue can be streamed on Cinema

Austin Pendleton's monologue can be streamed on Cinema Arts Centre's website through Wednesday. Credit: Ilya S. Savenok

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Cinema Arts Centre believes you can never have enough James Joyce.

Now through Wednesday, the hot spot for cinephiles is screening veteran actor Austin Pendleton performing a monologue from Bethpage playwright Joe Beck's play "James Joyce: A Short Night's Journey From No to Yes." Pendleton portrays the renowned Irish author of "Ulysses" and "A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man," as he muses about his writing, his dreams and his struggles. The play is also laced with humor as audiences get to know about Joyce and his life. 

The monologue is free and can be accessed by going to cinemaartscentre.org and clicking on the "buy tickets" link. Guests can make a $1 suggested  donation to the theater.

This isn't Pendleton's first time performing the role. On June 16 as part of Virtual Bloomsday, an annual celebration of Joyce and his work, Pendleton did a virtual reading of Beck's play as a benefit for Guild Hall in East Hampton. It was followed by a Q&A with Beck and director Elizabeth Falk.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

