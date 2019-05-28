Looks like Barry Manilow made it back to Broadway

Before Bruce, there was Barry — as in Barry Manilow. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning entertainer has been on Broadway three times, most recently in 2013, well before Springsteen's record run last year. And now he's coming back with "Manilow Broadway," a 17-performance stint at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 26-Aug.17.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway,” said Manilow in a statement. “It holds a very special place in my heart.”

He's expected to perform a selection of his many Top 40 hits during the limited engagement, which is produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group), though it is not officially part of their "In Residence on Broadway" series. The singer recently completed his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has been in residency since 2018. In September, he'll headline the BBC’s The Proms in the Park music festival in London.

Tickets for "Manilow Broadway" go on sale to the general public at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.