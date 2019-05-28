TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Looks like Barry Manilow made it back to Broadway

He's expected to perform a selection of his many Top 40 hits during the limited engagement, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 26-Aug.17. 

Barry Manilow will perform 17 shows at the

Barry Manilow will perform 17 shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre starting July 26. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night/Emma McIntyre

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Before Bruce, there was Barry — as in Barry Manilow. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning entertainer has been on Broadway three times, most recently in 2013, well before Springsteen's record run last year. And now he's coming back with "Manilow Broadway," a 17-performance stint at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 26-Aug.17. 

“I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway,” said Manilow in a statement. “It holds a very special place in my heart.”

He's expected to perform a selection of his many Top 40 hits during the limited engagement, which is produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group), though it is not officially part of their "In Residence on Broadway" series. The singer recently completed his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has been in residency since 2018. In September, he'll headline the BBC’s The Proms in the Park music festival in London.

Tickets for "Manilow Broadway" go on sale to the general public at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront event in Pelley: My complaints led to 'CBS Evening News' ouster
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at Super Adam Levine leaving 'The Voice' after 8 years
Adam Levine who has coached 'The Voice' coaches past and present
Luann de Lesseps attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta Luann de Lesseps briefly handcuffed at court hearing
Jussie Smollett waves leaves Cook County Court after Judge orders file in Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed
Elisabeth Moss stars in season 3 of Hulu's 20 TV shows to watch in June
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search