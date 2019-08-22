TODAY'S PAPER
National Yiddish Theatre to present Barry Manilow musical, more news

"Harmony," a musical with songs by Barry Manilow,

"Harmony," a musical with songs by Barry Manilow, will premiere at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in February. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Celebrity Fight/Emma McIntyre

By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic
THE SHOW "Harmony"

THE DEAL The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, which originated the hit Yiddish-language revival of “Fiddler on the Roof," will present the New York premiere of “Harmony,” an original musical with songs by Barry Manilow. The shoiw about an all-male band in 1920s Germany will begin in February at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Battery Park City. The English-language production will be co-produced by Ken Davenport. Manilow has been trying to bring “Harmony” to New York for more than a decade.

THE SHOW "Waitress"

THE DEAL Season 6 "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks will take over as Jenna in the Broadway musical from Sept. 16 to Oct. 27. Sparks previously appeared on Broadway in “In the Heights” in 2010. It was recently announced that “Waitress” will close on Jan. 5 after running more than three years. The role of Jenna was originated by Jessie Mueller and has since been played by Sara Bareilles (who also wrote the show's score); Katharine McPhee, who was the season 5 runner-up on "Idol"; Shoshana Bean; Betsy Wolfe, and Nicolette Robinson.

THE SHOW "Flying Over Sunset"

THE DEAL LSD is briefly mentioned in “Hair,” but can you think of any musical that is exclusively about people experimenting with the drug? Lincoln Center Theater has confirmed that it will produce “Flying Over Sunset,” a new musical depicting Cary Grant, Aldous Huxley and Clare Booth Luce taking LSD in the 1950s. The show is slated to open in the spring at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and will star Tony Yazbeck as Grant, Carmen Cusack as Luce and Harry Hadden-Paton as Huxley.


THE SHOWS ‘Caroline, or Change,’ ‘A Soldier’s Play’

THE DEAL The Roundabout Theatre Company added Broadway revivals of the two shows centered on African-American characters to its new season. The 2003 Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical “Caroline, or Change” will be based on a recent revival on London's West End and will star Olivier Award winner Charon D. Clarke. Charles Fullers “A Soldier’s Play,” which will star David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood and be directed by Kenny Leon, explores the murder of a black Army sergeant in 1944.

