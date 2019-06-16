TODAY'S PAPER
Barry Manilow musical coming to Broadway

After six years in the works, Barry Manilow's

After six years in the works, Barry Manilow's musical "Harmony" is Broadway bound for next year. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Celebrity Fight/Amy Sussman

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Barry Manilow's residency on Broadway this summer is just the beginning. Performing at the Westgate International Theater in Las Vegas Saturday night, the singer let it slip that the Broadway musical he's been working on for years is finally coming to New York.

"I guess if something is going to leak, the way you want to have it happen is for #barrymanilow to mention your name from the stage in #lasvegas," said Ken Davenport, who will produce the show. He was in the Vegas audience and posted a video of the announcement on Facebook early Sunday morning.

"I love the Broadway theater," Manilow told the screaming crowd. "I've always wanted to write a Broadway musical," he continued, which is exactly what he's done, with his songwriting partner Bruce Sussman. In the works for more than six years (there were earlier productions in Los Angeles and Atlanta), the show is a true story about a popular six-man singing group called the Comedian Harmonists in pre-World  War II Germany. "It's called 'Harmony' and it's coming in to New York next year,"  Manilow said.

Until then, you'll have to make due with his short residency July 26 through Aug. 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, tickets via Ticketmaster.   

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

