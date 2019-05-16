THE SHOW "Bat Out of Hell"

THE DEAL In November, right after it was announced that the Meat Loaf musical would play City Center this summer, its national tour shut down following a stop in Toronto, leaving the City Center run in question. Producers have now confirmed that “Bat Out of Hell,” inspired by Meat Loaf’s three-part album of the same name, will play a six-week run at City Center beginning Aug. 1.

THE SHOW "Scotland, PA’"

THE DEAL A stage musical adaptation of William Morissette’s 2001 film reimagining and modernizing Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” will receive its world premiere in the fall at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway space in midtown. It will have songs by Adam Gwon (“Ordinary Days”), direction by Lonny Price (“Lady Day”) and choreography by Josh Rhodes (“Cinderella”).

THE SHOW "To Kill a Mockingbird"

THE DEAL Richard Thomas will play Atticus Finch in the upcoming national tour of Aaron Sorkin’s hit stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel. The role is being played on Broadway by Jeff Daniels. In a statement, director Bartlett Sher called Thomas “simply one of the best stage actors in America. He has the soul, kindness and fire of idealism that the part demands.”

THE SHOW "Be More Chill"

THE DEAL The hit musical featuring songs by Garden City native Joe Iconis and starring Locust Valley's Will Roland, was a four-time winner at Broadway.com's Audience Choice Awards. In addition to being chosen best musical, Roland and co-star George Salazar won as best onstage pair. Salazar also won the featured actor in a musical award, and Stephanie Hsu won for favorite funny performance. "To Kill a Mockingbird" took the best play award, while Daniel Radcliffe ("Lifespan of a Fact:) and Kerry Washington ("American Son") won in the leading dramatic actor categories. Andy Karl ("Pretty Woman") and Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown") took the leading musical acting prizes.