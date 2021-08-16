Long Island audiences are enjoying those summer nights of the Round Table on the East End.

Bay Street Theater on Monday announced that its re-imagining of the Lerner and Loewe musical "Camelot," which is being performed in a field in Bridgehampton, has been extended. The show, which was mounted by the Sag Harbor-based theater and was slated to end on Aug. 29, will now run through Sept. 5, producers announced Monday.

Following Saturday's sold-out opening to a crowd of 200, Bay Street has added six performances. The musical re-creation of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table stars Broadway veterans Jeremy Kushnier ("Rent," "Jersey Boys") as the regal royal and Britney Coleman (the upcoming "Company") as Guenevere.

Unlike typical productions of "Camelot," this one is far more intimate and features a small cast of 11 actors and a simple bucolic setting. All of the famous songs are featured including the title number and "If Ever I Would Leave You," which have been given a Celtic orchestration.

Tickets are $45-$125; to purchase or for more information, go to 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org. Because the show is being performed outdoors, masks and social distancing are not required.

Among those in Saturday's audience was Oscar winner Julie Andrews, who originated the role of Guenevere on Broadway in the 1960 production. Andrews' granddaughter, Hope Hamilton, is a member of the ensemble in Bay Street show.