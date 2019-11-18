LI's Bay Street Theater announces summer season

The chilly temperatures haven't stopped Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts from thinking about summer. On Monday, the entertainment venue announced its summer main stage season, which will include the original comedy "Windfall," the Irish memory play "Dancing at Lughnasa" and the racially charged musical "Ragtime."

"Windfall" by Scooter Pietsch will kick off the season from May 26 to June 14. The Columbus, Ohio-set play follows the antics of five office workers. Fed up with the demands of their horrible boss, the workers pool all of their money on lottery tickets and the hope of winning the $1 billion jackpot.

Brian Friel's "Dancing at Lughnasa," which will run from June 23 to July 19, tells the story of five unmarried sisters living in a small village in Ireland in August of 1936. Throughout the play, which takes place during a local festival, the women make life-changing discoveries.

The dramatic "Ragtime," based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, is set for Aug. 4 to Sept. 6, intertwines the worlds of a black jazz musician and the upper crust of New York City in the early 20th century. The show, which features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, won four Tony Awards in 1998, including one for McNally and another for actress Audra McDonald.

For additional information on the shows or to reserve tickets, call 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

