A play that takes the audience behind the scenes on Broadway will lead the summer season at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. "The Prompter," a comedy by Wade Dooley about a young actor who's hired to assist a veteran actress returning to the stage after 40 years, will open the season, running May 28-June 16. Bay Street artistic director Scott Schwartz will direct.

Following that production, the previously announced "Safe Space" by Alan Fox will open on June 25 and run until July 21. Tony-winning director Jack O'Brien will direct the play, which explores political correctness after an African-American professor at an elite university is accused of racism.

Ending the season will be a re-envisioned production of the Irving Berlin classic "Annie Get Your Gun." The musical is known for some of Broadway's best songs, including the enduring theatrical anthem "There's No Business Like Show Business." "Annie," directed by Sarna Lapine, will run July 30-Aug. 25.

