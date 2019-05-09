TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentTheater

'Be More Chill' racks up a cool 12 Audience Choice Awards nominations

Locust Valley-raised Will Roland, center, leads the cast

Locust Valley-raised Will Roland, center, leads the cast in the hit musical "Be More Chill." Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
"Be More Chill," the hot-off-the-internet musical written by Garden City native Joe Iconis, may have gotten only one Tony nomination (for his score), but the show is getting plenty of love from Broadway.com's Audience Choice Awards.

The hit led the nominations with 12, including three for its star, Will Roland, who grew up in Locust Valley. He was nominated as favorite leading actor in a musical, as well as getting two nominations in the unique category of favorite onstage pair. "Chill" fans will have to decide who makes the better couple — Roland and George Salazar (who plays his best friend Michael) or Roland and Stephanie Hsu (who plays his crush Christine.)

In its 20th year, the contest lets fans have their say in the annual awards onslaught, and offers categories not seen in other competitions. Andrew Barth Feldman of Woodmore, who took over the lead in "Dear Evan Hansen" in January, is nominated as favorite male replacement. Fans can also vote on the funniest performance, the best diva performance (Brooks Ashmanskas of "The Prom" shares the category with four women) and best new song.

Voting runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday at broadway.com/awards. Winners will be announced on May 16. 

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

