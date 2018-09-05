Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

EntertainmentTheater

The cult musical 'Be More Chill' is moving to Broadway

Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith

Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith and WIll Roland star in the Off-Broadway production of "Be More Chill." Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

"Be More Chill," the too-cool-for-school Off-Broadway musical about a nerdy high schooler who becomes super-popular after ingesting a computer chip in pill form, will make the move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in March.

The show, adapted from a young-adult novel by the late Ned Vizzini, has been a sellout during its 10-week run at Manhattan's Pershing Square Signature Center, which ends Sept. 30. "It's impossible to remain chill as we announce our Broadway opening later this season," said lead producer Gerald Goehring in a statement on Wednesday. "With audiences traveling from around the country and around the world, we could not have been more thrilled with the outpouring of love we received during our New York premiere engagement Off-Broadway."

"Be More Chill" premiered in 2015 at New Jersey's Two River Theater and has steadily developed a cult following since a cast album was released that fall. In 2017, the show became a social media sensation with the stars and creative team getting numerous tags and notifications on Twitter and Instagram.

The Broadway production is slated to open on March 10. Casting will be announced at a later date. The current production stars Locust Valley-raised Will Roland, who previously appeared in Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

