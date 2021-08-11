One funny girl is about to play Broadway's "Funny Girl."

Beanie Feldstein, the rising star who earned a Golden Globe nomination for the 2019 movie comedy "Booksmart," has been tapped to play Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" next spring. The 28-year-old actress is the younger sister of Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me. So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true," Feldstein said in a statement.

The revival will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening") and will feature a new book by Harvey Fierstein.

The original production of "Funny Girl," which ran from March 1964 to July 1967, made a star out of Barbra Streisand. The actress reprised the role of Brice to Oscar-winning acclaim in the 1968 film version of the musical.