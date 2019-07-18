The bad news keeps coming on Broadway. "Beautiful — The Carole King Musical" joins the growing list of shows that have announced closings in recent weeks. The biomusical that traces the career of the renowned songwriter will close on Oct. 27, after nearly six years at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The show follows King's career from the early songs she wrote with her husband Gerry Goffin through her bestselling 1971 album "Tapestry," and includes a parade of hits like "One Fine Day," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." The show recouped its investment in less than 10 months and has grossed nearly $250 million since opening in January 2014.

"Beautiful" was nominated for seven Tonys and won two, including a best actress nod for Jessie Mueller, who originated the role, played currently by Vanessa Carlton. A North American tour is entering its fifth year and a movie, produced by Tom Hanks among others, is in the works.

By the time "Beautiful" closes, having played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, it will have passed the original "Annie" and the 1998 revival of "Cabaret" to become the 27th longest-running musical in Broadway history.