EntertainmentTheater

'Beautiful' cast unites for 'You've Got a Friend' video

Jessie Mueller won a Tony Award for playing

Jessie Mueller won a Tony Award for playing Carole King in "Beautiful" on Broadway. Credit: Getty Images for Lifetime / Jason Kempin

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

It's a "Beautiful" thing.

On Tuesday, a video featuring Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, the original star of Broadway's "Beautiful — The Carole King Musical," and other cast members and musicians from the show performing "You've Got a Friend" premiered on "CBS This Morning." The rousing six-minute video was a collaborative effort taken from the performers' homes to help raise money for The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that aids workers in the entertainment industry.

Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer King, who penned the song that became a 1971 hit for James Taylor, also made an appearance in the video, which was accompanied by a message from actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, chairman of The Actors Fund. Last week, Tony winner Mitchell publicly revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but assured fans that he was feeling better.

The "Beautiful" video is one of several recent fundraising efforts for The Actors Fund, including Monday's livestream reading of Terrence McNally's "Lips Together, Teeth Apart" and the March 22 streamed edition of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." The latter raised more than $600,000 in donations. 
 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

