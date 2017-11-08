This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Barry Gibb to executive produce Bee Gees musical story

The Bee Gees -- brothers Maurice, Robin

The Bee Gees -- brothers Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb -- perform at Stadium Australia in Sydney in March 1999. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Riviere

By Barbara Schuler  barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Who should play Barry Gibb and his brothers on Broadway?

We’ll find out at some point, after Wednesday’s announcement that Universal Theatrical Group is developing a biographical musical based on the music of the Bee Gees. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our family,” said Barry Gibb in a statement. He will act as executive producer (and we vote for at least a cameo).

The Bee Gees — Barry and his late brothers Robin and Maurice — have a long list of hits, including “How Do You Mend a Broken Heart,” and the disco classic “Stayin’ Alive.”

It’s “a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told,” said Gibb. No timing on the project was announced, but Gibb is eager to get going. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Comics legend (and former Hewlett Harbor resident) Stan ‘Secret History of Comics’ sheds light on superheroes
Alan Alda, left, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit and 5 TV shows with acronyms and what they mean
Riverhead's Lilly Bennett with James Kennedy on TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ to feature LI teen
Petition: James should replace Spacey in ‘House of Cards’
Ribeiro: No ‘Fresh Prince’ TV reunion
Adam Levine reveals baby’s gender on ‘Ellen’