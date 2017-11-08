Who should play Barry Gibb and his brothers on Broadway?

We’ll find out at some point, after Wednesday’s announcement that Universal Theatrical Group is developing a biographical musical based on the music of the Bee Gees. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our family,” said Barry Gibb in a statement. He will act as executive producer (and we vote for at least a cameo).

The Bee Gees — Barry and his late brothers Robin and Maurice — have a long list of hits, including “How Do You Mend a Broken Heart,” and the disco classic “Stayin’ Alive.”

It’s “a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told,” said Gibb. No timing on the project was announced, but Gibb is eager to get going. “I can’t wait to get started.”