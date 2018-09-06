Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

EntertainmentTheater

'Beetlejuice' musical coming to Broadway

Alex Brightman will play the title role in

Alex Brightman will play the title role in "Beetlejuice" when the show opens in Washington, D.C., in October. It then heads to Broadway in the spring. Photo Credit: Spotco/Darren Cox

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Prepare to be weirded out.

Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic, "Beetlejuice," is coming to Broadway this spring, after a world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., next month. It's the tale of a haunted house, where a demented ghost, Betelgeuse, is only too happy to help the goth-inclined teenager Lydia annoy — or should we say exorcise — her parents. The movie starred Michael Keaton and Winona Rider, along with Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

Alex Brightman ("School of Rock") and Sophia Anne Caruso ("Lazarus") are set to star in the D.C. production. Alex Timbers, fresh off the critically acclaimed Boston run of "Moulin Rouge," directs, and Eddie Perfect, who's working on the upcoming "King Kong: The Musical," is doing the music.

"Beetlejuice," is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (hoping to do better than they did with "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"). It's set to start previews at the Winter Garden Theatre in March, with an opening in April. Watch beetlejuicebroadway.com for updated dates and casting news.

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

