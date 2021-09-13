'Beetlejuice' coming back to Broadway

"Beetlejuice" is coming back to Broadway and at a new haunt.

The musical adaptation of the popular 1988 movie, which had its last performance on March 11, 2020, as Broadway shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return on April 8 at the Marriott Marquis Theatre. The show had previously played at the Winter Garden Theatre from the time it opened in April 2019.

"We are overjoyed to be able to bring ‘The Ghost With the Most’ back to Broadway and are looking forward to seeing all our 'Beetlejuice' fans this spring at the Marriott Marquis," said producers Mark Kaufman and Kevin McCormick in a joint statement on Monday.

Despite earning mostly lackluster reviews — Newsday's Barbara Schuler said the stage adaptation of the ghostly movie comedy "doesn’t really know what to do with itself" — the show went on to earn eight Tony Award nominations including best musical and best actor (Alex Brightman). Casting for "Beetlejuice" will be announced at a later date.

The show's return comes as something of a surprise since it was announced in December 2019 that "Beetlejuice" would play its final performance on June 6, 2020.