'Beetlejuice' musical to close in June

The last chance to scare up tickets for "Beetlejuice" is coming. Producers announced on Monday that the Tony Award-nominated musical will play its final performance on June 6. A new block of tickets for the remaining shows also went on sale.

The musical based on the 1988 film starring Michael Keaton as a specter who causes no end of pandemonium opened in April to mixed reviews. While Variety called the show featuring Alex Brightman in the title role "high-spirited fun," Newsday's Barbara Schuler commented "you'd be better off staying home and watching the movie."

"Beetlejuice" will live on in a national tour, which is slated to begin the fall of 2021.