THE SHOW "A Soldier's Play"

THE DEAL Jerry O'Connell, best known for his work on the series "Sliders" and "Billions," will co-star with David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "A Soldier's Play." Additional new cast members include Nnamdi Asomugha, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery and Jared Grimes. Kenny Leon will helm the show, which will begin previews Dec. 27 at the American Airlines Theatres leading to its official opening Jan. 21.

THE SHOW "Grand Horizons"

THE DEAL "Gotham" star Ben McKenzie will head to Gotham as he makes his Broadway debut in Bess Wohl's play about a wife who wants out of her marriage after 50 years. McKenzie will play the son of veteran actors Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in the show, which begin previews Dec. 23 at the Hayes Theatre and opens Jan. 23. Rounding out the cast are Priscilla Lopez, Ashley Park, Maulik Pancholy and Michael Urie





THE SHOW The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

THE DEAL Broadway will once again take center stage at the annual Turkey Day festivities as cast members from "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical," "Beetlejuice," "Aint' Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and best musical Tony Award winner "Hadestown" perform numbers from those shows. In addition, several of Broadway's bright lights from past seasons will be on hand including Lea Michele, Billy Porter and Syosset's own, Idina Menzel.

THE SHOW "Live at the Lortel"

THE DEAL John Benjamin Hickey of Broadway's "The Inheritance," Theatre Development Fund executive director Victoria Bailey and playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis will be the guests on the next edition of the popular podcast, which originates from the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tapings of all three 60-minute segments will take place on Dec. 2 with Hickey at 3 p.m., Bailey at 4:30 p.m. and Guirgis at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are free; to reserve, go to liveatthelortel.com.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK



THE INHERITANCE This import from London’s West End is a two-part drama about the AIDS crisis inspired by E.M. Forster’s “Howards End.” Opens Sunday at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. $39-$199 (each part); 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Campbell Scott stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, a role made famous by his dad, George C. Scott, in a 1984 TV adaptation. Andrea Martin and LaChanze literally get into the holiday spirit as, respectively, the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present. Opens Wednesday at the Lyceum Theatre. $49-$315; 212-239-6200, telecharge.com