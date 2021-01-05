Ben Vereen is a man of many talents — singer, dancer and, of course, actor. Now the award-winning performer can add teacher to his list of accomplishments.

Beginning Jan. 25, Vereen will teach an online master class in acting via Zoom for Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. During the eight-week class, which will run Mondays through March 15 from 7 to 9 p.m., Vereen will teach students techniques in musical theater and help them interpret songs and monologues. Following each performance, Vereen will lead question-and-answer sessions with the other students as well as offer critiques.

The cost for the full program is $300, or students can sign up for individual classes at $50 per session. To register, go to baystreet.org.

Vereen, 74, is a stage, film and television veteran who made his Broadway debut in "Hair" in 1969 and went on to win a Tony Award in 1973 for his role as the Leading Player in "Pippin." Television audiences got to know him for his Emmy-nominated turn as Chicken George in the landmark 1977 miniseries "Roots."

Other notable credits include originating the role of Judas Iscariot in "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Broadway in 1971, appearing in the 1979 Bob Fosse film "All That Jazz," playing the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the Broadway smash "Wicked" from May 2005 to April 2006, and appearing in recurring roles on the sitcoms "Webster" and "How I Met Your Mother." During the pandemic, Vereen has appeared in several virtual benefits for The Actors Fund including "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in March.