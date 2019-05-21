The best summer shows on and off Broadway

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 W. 45th St., previews start June 28 for a July 25 opening.) The stage version of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film got raves when it played Boston last summer (the next "Hamilton," proclaimed a friend who saw the it). Set at the turn of the 20th century, the musical uses modern pop music to tell the story of a young poet (Aaron Tveit) and his love for a dazzling cabaret star (Karen Olivo). Danny Burstein plays Harold Zidler, owner of the Belle Epoque dance hall.

BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER (Greenwich House Theater, 27 Barrow St., previews start July 9 for a July 23 opening.) Fresh from the monstrous success of "Be More Chill," Garden City's Joe Iconis bring his latest work to Off-Broadway. Inspired by exploitation films of the '70s — think "Shaft" — the musical follows a struggling actress who becomes a bounty hunter in search of a South American drug lord. Annie Golden, who plays the endearing mute Norma in "Orange Is the New Black," stars, along with double Tony nominee Brad Oscar.

HERCULES (Delacorte Theatre, Central Park, Aug. 30-Sept. 8) After years of speculation, this animated Disney musical finally gets translated to the stage, thanks to the Public Theater. The show, which will close the annual Shakespeare in the Park series, is from the Public Works Initiative, which invites members of the community to share the stage with professional actors. The free production will feature songs from the film, including the Oscar-nominated "Go the Distance" by Alan Menken and David Zippel, along with new material and an adapted book by Kristoffer Diaz.

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St. In previews for a May 30 opening.) Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in Terrence McNally's romantic drama as two lonely souls who meet and share a first date that is more than either expected.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK (Delacorte Theater) The popular free summer series from the Public Theater opens with the comedy "Much Ado About Nothing," running through June 23, followed by the darker and rarely seen drama "Coriolanus" July 16-Aug. 11.

THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES (Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, 336 W. 20th St., in previews for a June 13 opening) LaChanze stars in the world premiere of the new musical, adapted from the bestselling novel by Sue Monk Kidd. With Lynn Nottage doing the book and music by Duncan Sheik, this one all but screams Broadway transfer.

FAIRVIEW (Polonsky Shakespeare Center, 262 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, June 2-30) Jackie Sibblies Drury's intense and ultimately disquieting drama, which won the 2019 Pulitizer Prize for drama, gets a return engagement thanks to Theater for a New Audience.

LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL (Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., previews start July 19 for an Aug. 5 opening.) The ultimate bad girl from that well-known poem, Lizzie Borden, gets a rock star makeover in this new musical. Shannon O'Boyle stars.

SEA WALL/A LIFE (Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St. Previews start July 26 for an Aug. 8 opening.) Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge get an encore of their sold-out run at the Public Theatre in two emotional and riveting one-man plays.

BAT OUT OF HELL — THE MUSICAL (New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St. Previews start Aug. 1 for an Aug. 8 opening.) Jim Steinman translates his best-selling album (100 million sold worldwide) into a musical fantasy about a rebellious young man named Strat.