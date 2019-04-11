TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Billy Crystal planning 'Mr. Saturday Night' musical

Billy Crystal has a workshop of his "Mr.

Billy Crystal has a workshop of his "Mr. Saturday Night" musical set for May. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"Mr. Saturday Night" may be seeing the light of day again on Broadway. In an interview with Variety, Billy Crystal said that he is working on a stage musical version of his 1992 movie in which he starred as an aged, washed-up comic who can't bring himself to retire. In the film, which is told in flashbacks, Crystal's character Buddy Young ages from his 20s to his 70s.

The actor-comedian who grew up in Long Beach added that he is working with the Nederlander Organization on a workshop for the musical, which will take place in May. "It's a great character and now I don't need the makeup," Crystal, 70, told Variety. "It's coming along very well. The funny is always there but the depth and the humanity is even stronger, based on what we learned from the reaction to the movie over the years."

"Mr. Saturday Night" is one of several projects that Crystal is involved in. Earlier this week, it was announced that he and John Goodman would reprise their "Monsters Inc." roles as Mike and Sulley in "Monsters at Work," a new animated series for the Disney+ streaming service. Crystal also co-stars with Ben Schwartz in the Long Island-set comedy "Standing Up, Falling Down" premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

