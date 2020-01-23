THE SHOW "Blue"

THE DEAL Phylicia Rashad will direct a revival of Charles Randolph Wright's play "Blue" for a 16-week engagement at the Apollo Theater. Leslie Uggams and Lynn Whitfield will star in the drama of a socially prominent Southern black family struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. The show, which begins previews April 27 and opens May 10, features a jazz and soul score with music by Nona Hendryx and lyrics by Randolph-Wright. Rashad starred in the original 2000 production of "Blue" at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and the New York CIty premiere for Roundabout Theatre Company in 2001.

THE SHOW "Hamlet"

THE DEAL St. Ann Warehouse's production of the Shakespeare tragedy starring Ruth Negga as the tormented prince of Denmark has been extended. The Irish import, which played at Dublin's Gate Theatre in the fall, opens Feb. 1 at St. Ann's and will now run through March 8, a week longer than originally planned. Negga, who earned raves for her performance in Dublin, is playing Hamlet as a man. Also extending its run is BAM's production of "Medea" starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. The show, which was to end on Feb. 23, will now continue until March 8.

THE SHOW "Aladdin"

THE DEAL Michael James Scott will work his magic once again as Genie in the Disney hit. Scott, who played the role on Broadway from February through September, will return to the show beginning Feb. 28. He is currently playing Genie in a production of "Aladdin" in Orlando, Florida, his hometown. Current Genie Major Attaway will play his final performance in "Aladdin" on Feb. 16.

THE SHOW "All the Devils Are Here"

THE DEAL Patrick Page will spend his night off from "Hadestown" on Feb. 24 to appear in this benefit performance at Red Bull Theater. Subtitled "How Shakespeare Invented the Villain," the show will feature Page as some of the Bard’s greatest villains, including Richard III and Prospero. Afterward, Page will chat with Michael Sexton, director of the Public Shakespeare Initiative, and they’ll take questions from the audience. Show time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $49-$77; for more details go to redbulltheater.com.

