'Bob Fosse's Dancin' ' will step back on Broadway

"Bob Fosse's Dancin' " is getting ready to high-step back to Broadway.

The landmark musical and ode to choreography will return to the Great White Way for the 2022-23 season, 40 years after the original production ended its four-year run in 1982. The show will be directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento, who appeared in the first version. It is being produced by special arrangement with Nicole Fosse, Bob Fosse's daughter and the artistic director of the Verdon Fosse Legacy dance training program.

"Bob Fosse created the original production as a tribute to dance, but we are approaching this production as a celebration of Bob himself — both the person and the artist," Cilento said in a statement. "We plan on delivering a Dancin’ that is every bit as eclectic and uplifting as the original, full of all its inherent edginess, but is also relevant to our current era."

No date has been set for the opening, which will follow a pre-New York City run.

The original edition of "Bob Fosse's Dancin' " opened in March 1978 and ran for 1,774 performances. Among the performers who appeared in the production were Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and Sandahl Bergman.

'WRONG' IS RIGHT AGAIN Producers of the popular farce "The Play That Goes Wrong" announced on Thursday that the show will resume performances at New World Stages beginning Oct. 15. The comedy, which ran on Broadway from April 2017 to January 2019 before moving to its Off-Broadway home, is about a college drama society's performance of a 1920s murder mystery in which everything goes very wrong right up until the final curtain. For tickets, call 212-239-6200 or visit telecharge.com.