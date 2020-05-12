'Bombshell' concert stream will reunite cast of 'Smash'

The cast of “Bombshell,” the fictional Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, is coming together again to aid those confronting the coronavirus.

Actors including Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Megan Hilty will reunite May 20 to present a stream of the one-night-only 2015 Broadway concert of the musical within the TV show “Smash.” It will be seen on People.com, PeopleTV and the magazine's Facebook page and Twitter.

"I do remember how exciting it was that night," said McPhee, who went on to star in “Waitress” on Broadway. “I have great memories of just being so elated to be there.”

The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and will involve memories, stories and comments from the original cast.

In addition to McPhee, Messing and Hilty, the reuniting — and self-isolating — cast includes Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor.

