TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
60° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Bombshell' concert stream will reunite cast of 'Smash'

Katharine McPhee, left, Debra Messing and Megan Hilty

Katharine McPhee, left, Debra Messing and Megan Hilty appear in a composite image.  Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

The cast of “Bombshell,” the fictional Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, is coming together again to aid those confronting the coronavirus.

Actors including Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Megan Hilty will reunite May 20 to present a stream of the one-night-only 2015 Broadway concert of the musical within the TV show “Smash.” It will be seen on People.com, PeopleTV and the magazine's Facebook page and Twitter.

"I do remember how exciting it was that night," said McPhee, who went on to star in “Waitress” on Broadway. “I have great memories of just being so elated to be there.”

The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and will involve memories, stories and comments from the original cast.

In addition to McPhee, Messing and Hilty, the reuniting — and self-isolating — cast includes Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor.

_

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, takes his final Disney makes filmed version of 'Hamilton' streamable in July
Steve Carell, center, joined fellow "The Office" cast 'Office' cast reunites virtually to celebrate a wedding
Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba star in 'Masked Singer,' Kim Cattrall soap on Fox's fall schedule
This image released by Netflix shows director Damien 'The Eddy': Rich, rewarding Netflix series worth your time
NBA legend Michael Jordan in ESPN's docuseries "The What LIers have been watching during the quarantine
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file CBS reimagines 'Equalizer' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search