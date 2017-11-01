The landmark Off-Broadway play “The Boys in the Band” will return for a 50th-anniversary Broadway run from April 30 to Aug. 12, 2018, at the Booth Theatre.

Zachary Quinto plays Harold, around whose birthday the drama revolves, with Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells also in the cast. Directing is Joe Mantello, who won Tony Awards for “Assassins” and “Take Me Out.”

Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play, which helped redefine the image of gay men in the public consciousness, played 1,001 performances at Theater Four on West 55th Street, winning an Obie Award for ensemble star Cliff Gorman. William Friedkin’s acclaimed 1970 film followed, as did a 1996 Off-Broadway revival that ran 88 performances and won actor David Greenspan an Obie.