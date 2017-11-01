This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 53° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto to star in ‘Boys in the Band’ revival

Actor Jim Parsons is among the cast in

Actor Jim Parsons is among the cast in the groundbreaking play "The Boys in the Band," which will run on Broadway for its 50th anniversary revival from April 30 through Aug. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The landmark Off-Broadway play “The Boys in the Band” will return for a 50th-anniversary Broadway run from April 30 to Aug. 12, 2018, at the Booth Theatre.

Zachary Quinto plays Harold, around whose birthday the drama revolves, with Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells also in the cast. Directing is Joe Mantello, who won Tony Awards for “Assassins” and “Take Me Out.”

Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking 1968 play, which helped redefine the image of gay men in the public consciousness, played 1,001 performances at Theater Four on West 55th Street, winning an Obie Award for ensemble star Cliff Gorman. William Friedkin’s acclaimed 1970 film followed, as did a 1996 Off-Broadway revival that ran 88 performances and won actor David Greenspan an Obie.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Bobby Moynihan's show, which CBS said would Moynihan’s ‘Me, Myself & I’ pulled from CBS schedule
Jimmy Fallon attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala Jimmy Fallon, more set for Macy's Thanksgiving parade
E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION $40 Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
Wendy Williams in the Halloween costume she was Wendy Williams: On-air collapse was ‘really scary’
Diana Gabaldon's 35 TV shows based on books and comics
Sweet and sustainable, these edible candy cups come 29 genius products from 'Shark Tank'