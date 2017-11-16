TODAY'S PAPER
‘Brigadoon’ review: Beautiful production of a classic musical

Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson star in City

Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson star in City Center's "Brigadoon." Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

By Barbara Schuler  barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
WHAT ‘Brigadoon’

WHERE New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St., Manhattan

INFO Through Nov. 19; tickets, $35-$150, 212-581-1212, nycitycenter.org

BOTTOM LINE Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Wilson soar in Lerner & Loewe classic.

The highland mist is in the air and all’s right with the world — until Sunday anyway, when “Brigadoon” disappears. Again.

According to legend, the mythical Scottish city of Lerner and Loewe’s musical appears only once every hundred years. But you wish a different fate for this glorious production, running just five days to benefit New York City Center. With a cast of heavy hitters from stage and screen — Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Wilson, Aasif Mandvi — famous songs such as “The Heather on the Hill” and “Almost Like Being in Love” simply soar. Billed as a concert production, in truth this is fully staged, with a striking set, costumes and artistic projections.

It’s the dancing, though, that raises the barre, with direction and choreography by former City Ballet dancer Christoper Wheeldon, a Tony-winner in choreography for “An American in Paris.” Robert Fairchild’s sword dance is a tour de force, but really every dance break becomes a small ballet.

Please let us not have to wait even 100 days for this beautiful “Brigadoon” to reappear.

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

