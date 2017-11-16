WHAT ‘Brigadoon’ WHERE New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St., Manhattan INFO Through Nov. 19; tickets, $35-$150, 212-581-1212, nycitycenter.org BOTTOM LINE Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Wilson soar in Lerner & Loewe classic.

The highland mist is in the air and all’s right with the world — until Sunday anyway, when “Brigadoon” disappears. Again.

According to legend, the mythical Scottish city of Lerner and Loewe’s musical appears only once every hundred years. But you wish a different fate for this glorious production, running just five days to benefit New York City Center. With a cast of heavy hitters from stage and screen — Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Wilson, Aasif Mandvi — famous songs such as “The Heather on the Hill” and “Almost Like Being in Love” simply soar. Billed as a concert production, in truth this is fully staged, with a striking set, costumes and artistic projections.

It’s the dancing, though, that raises the barre, with direction and choreography by former City Ballet dancer Christoper Wheeldon, a Tony-winner in choreography for “An American in Paris.” Robert Fairchild’s sword dance is a tour de force, but really every dance break becomes a small ballet.

Please let us not have to wait even 100 days for this beautiful “Brigadoon” to reappear.