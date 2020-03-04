TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Britney Spears musical to star former 'Idol' finalist Justin Guarini

A new Britney Spears jukebox musical about fairy

A new Britney Spears jukebox musical about fairy tale princess will star Justin Guarini as Prince Charming. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Broadway has found its Prince Charming.

"American Idol" season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini will play the royal charmer in "Once Upon a One More Time," a Broadway-bound musical built around the songs of Britney Spears, producers announced Wednesday. The plot concerns several fairy tale princesses, including Snow White and Cinderella, who question whether they really will live happily ever after upon receiving a copy of "The Feminine Mystique" from a fairy godmother.

Reality TV fans will remember Guarini from "Idol," in which he came in second to Kelly Clarkson in 2002. Since then, Guarini, 41, has been a familiar face on Broadway with roles in "Wicked," "American Idiot," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "Romeo and Juliet" (as Paris) and "In Transit."

Other cast members include Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Simon Callow as the Narrator and Emily Skinner as the Stepmother.

"Once Upon a One More Time" begins previews at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 14 and opens April 30. It will play until May 17. No word yet on when or where the Broadway production will run.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alex Trebek attends the screening of "Wuthering Heights" Trebek donates $100,000 to Calif. homeless shelter
Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC's political show "Hardball" Chris Matthews 'retires' from MSNBC, cites comments to women
America Ferrera attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition's America Ferrera to depart NBC comedy 'Superstore'
Clare Crawley will be the newest "Bachelorette" when Clare Crawley named next 'Bachelorette'
Dave Burd as the title character in 'Dave': Vulgar, funny show is for Dave Burd fans only
Pamela Adlon (l) as Sam Fox and Mikey 'Better Things': Season 4 stuck in neutral
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search