Broadway has found its Prince Charming.

"American Idol" season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini will play the royal charmer in "Once Upon a One More Time," a Broadway-bound musical built around the songs of Britney Spears, producers announced Wednesday. The plot concerns several fairy tale princesses, including Snow White and Cinderella, who question whether they really will live happily ever after upon receiving a copy of "The Feminine Mystique" from a fairy godmother.

Reality TV fans will remember Guarini from "Idol," in which he came in second to Kelly Clarkson in 2002. Since then, Guarini, 41, has been a familiar face on Broadway with roles in "Wicked," "American Idiot," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "Romeo and Juliet" (as Paris) and "In Transit."

Other cast members include Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Simon Callow as the Narrator and Emily Skinner as the Stepmother.

"Once Upon a One More Time" begins previews at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 14 and opens April 30. It will play until May 17. No word yet on when or where the Broadway production will run.