One star will soar above all the rest on Broadway this fall. That would be "King Kong," the long-in the-works musical, featuring a 20-foot-tall, 2,000-pound animatronic puppet, that's already in previews. Other highlights for the season include "The Cher Show" (with three actresses playing the singer at various times in her life), and a stage adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's 1976 film "Network."

BERNHARDT/HAMLET

The show runs through Nov. 11 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St.

In 1899, legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt played Hamlet, a role that was crucial to her career. Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer portrays the actress in a play by Theresa Rebeck that explores the event.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The show is in previews for an Oct. 18 opening at Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St.

Daniel Radcliffe stars with Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale in a timely play set in the publishing world. Radcliffe is a fact checker who stirs up trouble when he challenges the facts in the work of a well-known author.

THE FERRYMAN

It's in previews for an Oct. 21 opening at the Bernard Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St.

Named best play at the Olivier Awards in London in April, this Jez Butterworth drama is set on an Irish farm during the harvest. Much of the original cast, including Olivier-winning Laura Donnelly, crosses the pond for the Broadway premiere.

THE WAVERLY GALLERY

In previews for an Oct. 25 opening at the John Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St.

Elaine May returns to Broadway after more than 50 years to star in a revival of Kenneth Lonergan's play about a former activist suffering from Alzheimer's and the grandson (Michael Cera) who is forced to deal with her declining health.

KING KONG

Previews begin Oct. 5 for a Nov. 8 opening, Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway

A massive (20-foot-high, 2,000 pound) animatronic puppet plays Kong, in a musical by Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"). It's a reworking of the novella that the 1933 film was based on.

AMERICAN SON

Previews start Oct. 6 for a Nov. 4 opening, Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St.

Kerry Washington, done with her TV series "Scandal," comes to Broadway to star in the New York premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's play about a biracial couple and their troubled son.

TORCH SONG

Previews start Oct. 9 for a Nov. 1 opening, Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44th St.

The pared-down version of Harvey Fierstein''s "Torch Song Trilogy" is moving to Broadway, with Off-Broadway stars Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl back to tell of the story of one man's search for happiness — and the perfect pair of bunny slippers.

THE PROM

Previews start Oct. 23 for a Nov. 15 opening, Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.

A bunch of Broadway has-beens rides to the rescue (and in search of press coverage) when an Indiana high school cancels its prom because one of the students wants to bring her girlfriend.

THE CHER SHOW

Previews start Nov. 1 for a Dec. 3 opening, Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W. 52nd St.

Fans of a certain age are the target audience for this new musical, with three actresses playing the legendary singer at different stages of her life. Sonny Bono, Gregg Allman and Bob Mackie will be there, too. And you can bet she'll be dressed to kill — the real Bob Mackie is doing the costumes.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Previews start Nov. 1 for a Dec. 13 opening, Shubert Theatre, 225 W. 44th St.

Jeff Daniels plays Atticus Finch, a Depression-era Georgia lawyer who defends a black man unjustly charged with rape in the world premiere of Aaron Sorkin's play based on the 1960 novel by Harper Lee.

NETWORK

Previews start Nov. 10 for a Dec. 6 opening, Cort Theatre, 138 W. 48th St.

"Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston is back on Broadway, "mad as hell" in the stage adaptation of the 1976 film "Network," which had a screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky. Cranston won a best actor Olivier Award in London for his portrayal of fed-up anchorman Howard Beale.

