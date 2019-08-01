'Broadway Bounty Hunter' by LI's Joe Iconis closing

August is turning out to be the cruelest month for composer Joe Iconis. First it was announced that "Be More Chill," the show that earned the Garden City native a Tony nomination for his score, would close on Aug. 11. Then on Wednesday news came that "Broadway Bounty Hunter," the Off-Broadway musical by Iconis that opened July 23, will play its final performance on Aug. 18 — four weeks earlier than expected.

"Broadway Bounty Hunter," which stars Annie Golden as a down-on-her-luck actress (also named Annie Golden) who can't get a job and becomes a bounty hunter assigned to nab a South American drug lord, had been scheduled to run through Sept. 15 at the Greenwich House Theater. In addition to penning the songs, Iconis co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin and Jason "SweetTooth" Williams. When it closes, "Broadway Bounty Hunter" will have played 48 performances.

Despite this latest closing, theater audiences can expect to hear more from Iconis. In addition to the film version of "Be More Chill," he is working on “The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical,” about famed “gonzo journalist." And up next is “Love and Hate Nation,” a romance about two girls in a juvie hall that’s scheduled to premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, this fall.