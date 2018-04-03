Broadway will show its support for students still recovering from the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with a concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on April 16.

The large — and still growing — contingent of Broadway and TV stars making the trip for “From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA” includes Matthew Morrison (“Glee,” “Finding Neverland,”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Noah Galvin (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Justin Guarini (“American Idol,” “In Transit”), Laura Bell Bundy (“Legally Blonde”), Telly Leung (“Aladdin”), and Etai Benson (“The Band’s Visit”).

Some of the songs to be performed were written by the Stoneman Douglas students, in some cases with the help of top theatrical composers including Joe Iconis, Bobby Cronin and Drew Gasparini.

Tickets, $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-345-7000. All proceeds will go to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and Shine MSD, which benefits arts advocacy in the Parkland, Florida, community.