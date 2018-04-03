TODAY'S PAPER
‘From Broadway With Love’ concert to benefit Parkland

Matthew Morrison arrives at the Los Angeles premiere

Matthew Morrison arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Snatched" on May 10, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Broadway will show its support for students still recovering from the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with a concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on April 16.

The large — and still growing — contingent of Broadway and TV stars making the trip for “From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA” includes Matthew Morrison (“Glee,” “Finding Neverland,”), Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Noah Galvin (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Justin Guarini (“American Idol,” “In Transit”), Laura Bell Bundy (“Legally Blonde”), Telly Leung (“Aladdin”), and Etai Benson (“The Band’s Visit”).

Some of the songs to be performed were written by the Stoneman Douglas students, in some cases with the help of top theatrical composers including Joe Iconis, Bobby Cronin and Drew Gasparini.

Tickets, $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-345-7000. All proceeds will go to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and Shine MSD, which benefits arts advocacy in the Parkland, Florida, community.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

