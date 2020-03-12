TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Broadway shows temporarily suspended due to coronavirus concerns

Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel in "West Side

Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel in "West Side Story." Credit: Julieta Cervantes

By Newsday Staff
Print

Broadway shows are suspending all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theatergoing public, as well as those who work in the theater industry, the Broadway League announced Thursday. Performances will start again on  the week of April 13.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality.  Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”

Those holding tickets for performances through April 12  should contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

The Broadway League sais it will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and make decisions as circumstances require.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Centerport singer Vaeda Black is going to Hollywood LIer gets golden ticket for 'American Idol's' Hollywood Week
Late-night osts Jimmy Fallon, left, Trevor Noah and NYC shows to air without live audiences
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire 14 shows to 'quaranstream' if you're stuck at home
Amy Ryan (as Mari Gilbert) in a scene Review: 'Lost Girls' a well-intentioned feature on Gilgo murders
Evan Rachel Wood stars in HBO's "Westworld," 'Westworld': Season 3 offers a necessary reset
On Friday, March 13, 2020 "Lost Girls", the One Minute Critic: Rafer Guzmán reviews 'Lost Girls'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search