Broadway shows are suspending all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theatergoing public, as well as those who work in the theater industry, the Broadway League announced Thursday. Performances will start again on the week of April 13.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night.”

Those holding tickets for performances through April 12 should contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

The Broadway League sais it will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and make decisions as circumstances require.