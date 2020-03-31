Broadway for shut-ins

Give your regards to Broadway.

Spring is usually the time when big shows with an eye on the prize known as the Tony are in full bloom on the Great White Way. But spring will be coming a little late this year as the coronavirus pandemic has forced theaters to shut down and Broadway buffs to be shut in.

Even if every curtain is down for now, there are plenty of sources online where you can still enjoy the lullabies of Broadway and great performances by some of the theater's brightest lights. Subscription services such as Amazon Prime, Broadway HD and Netflix are great tickets for seeing shows at a fraction of Broadway prices and in the comfort of your living room.

Here are 15 must-see shows you can see without leaving your couch.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

'S wonderful, 's marvelous are the only words to describe this romantic musical based on the Oscar-winning 1951 movie starring Gene Kelly and featuring timeless tunes by George Gershwin. The high point is the lavish "An American in Paris" ballet that runs nearly 15 minutes.

AVAILABLE AT broadwayhd.com

FALSETTOS

Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells star in this critically acclaimed 2016 revival of the 1992 musical about a gay man dealing with a series of tangled relationships involving his lover, ex-wife, his son who is about to have his bar mitzvah and his psychiatrist in 1980s New York City.

AVAILABLE AT amazon.com, broadwayhd.com

INTO THE WOODS

Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason and the rest of the original cast from the 1987 Stephen Sondheim musical star in this twist on fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. Joining Peters as the Witch and Gleason as the Baker's Wife are an assortment of familiar characters including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and Jack of beanstalk fame. The big question is: Will they all live happily ever after?

AVAILABLE AT amazon.com, youtube.com

IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN

Life may not seem like a holiday at the moment, but if ever we needed a feel-good musical, this is it. The show features dozen of Berlin classics, including the perennials "White Christmas" and "Easter Parade," not to mention the optimistic anthem "Blue Skies."

AVAILABLE AT broadwayhd.com

THE KING AND I

You'll whistle a happy tune — probably several — after seeing this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic starring Ken Watanabe as the king of Siam and Kelli O'Hara as Anna, the Englishwoman who has arrived to teach his many wives and scores of children.

AVAILABLE AT broadwayhd.com

KINKY BOOTS

The unlikely friendship between a shoe manufacturer and a drag queen is the heart and soul (or is that sole?) of this high-stepping musical featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper. This production from London's West End features plenty of fancy footwork and fancy footwear.

AVAILABLE AT broadwayhd.com

LES MISERABLES: 25TH ANNIVERSARY IN CONCERT

This 2010 concert filmed at London's O2 Arena features Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Norm Lewis as Javert and Lea Salonga as Fantine. Let's be honest, If we dreamed a dream, it might not have included Nick Jonas as Marius.

AVAILABLE AT vudu.com

MISS SAIGON

The tragic romance of an American soldier and a Vietnamese girl in war-ravaged Saigon frames this dramatic musical set during the '70s. This 2016 edition is a 25th anniversary performance filmed in London.

AVAILABLE AT broadwayhd.com

OKLAHOMA!

Hugh Jackman is still scheduled to bring trouble to River City in a revival of "The Music Man" come October. In the meantime, you can catch him as Curley in this 1999 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Corn Belt musical from London's National Theatre.

AVAILABLE AT broadwayhd.com

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

"Opera" hit a high note by reaching the 25-year mark in 2011. To celebrate, Cameron Mackintosh produced this sumptuous concert filmed at London's Royal Albert Hall. Featuring a cast and orchestra of more than 200, it's everything the show's "Phan" base could ask for.

AVAILABLE FROM broadwayhd.com

RENT

The beloved rock musical by Adelphi University alum Jonathan Larson takes "La Boheme" and updates it to New York City's East Village against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. The show won four Tony Awards in 1996 and a devoted fan following.

AVAILABLE AT amazon.com, youtube.com

THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW LIVE!

Last Sunday, O'Donnell revived her talk show with this livestreamed edition featuring a slew of Broadway veterans — including fellow Long Islanders Patti LuPone (who sang from her basement) and Idina Menzel — to benefit The Actors Fund. Even with highlights like Neil Patrick Harris' impromptu magic act, the showstopper was the more than $600,000 raised by the event.

AVAILABLE AT youtube.com

SHE LOVES ME

Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi star in this charmer about feuding co-workers who don't realize they've been carrying on a romantic correspondence as pen pals. It's the same story that's served as the basis for three hit movies — "The Shop Around the Corner" (1940), "In the Good Old Summertime" (1949) and "You've Got Mail" (1998).

AVAILABLE AT amazon.com, broadwayhd.com

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

OK, this isn't your typical glitzy, glamorous Broadway spectacle, but it was one of the hottest tickets two seasons ago. The Boss puts on quite the show as he sings, plays guitar and shares stories about his life, his career and his family relationships.

AVAILABLE AT netflix.com

SWEENEY TODD

Let's just say the pies in this Sondheim musical may not be quite as tempting as the ones in "Waitress." But you're sure to eat up the performances of George Hearn as the Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Lovett, who makes the best meat pies in London. And you're better off not knowing what her secret ingredient is.

AVAILABLE AT amazon.com