Disney closes Broadway musical 'Frozen'

The Disney stage musical "Frozen" has been put on ice.

The show based on the smash 2013 animated movie will not return whenever Broadway reopens, Disney announced on Thursday. "Frozen" played its final performance on March 11, the day before the governor ruled that all Broadway theaters were required to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic..

Though "Frozen" opened to mixed reviews, the show was profitable and a family-friendly favorite. Since opening in March 2018, "Frozen" had played 825 performances and 26 previews. It also scored three Tony Award nominations including best musical.

Disney plans to resume the show's national tour at some point and next year expects to open productions overseas, including in Australia and Japan.

Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Others should check with their point of purchase for reimbursement.

The "Frozen" closing fuels what has been a difficult week for Broadway. On Tuesday, the Broadway League announced that the theater lockdown will continue through Sept. 6. The government has yet to announce when Broadway theaters will be allowed to reopen.