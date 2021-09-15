Cheers greet the reopening of three megahit Broadway shows

Theater royalty — in the form of Kristin Chenoweth, Julie Taymor and Lin-Manuel Miranda — welcomed back boisterous audiences to "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Hamilton" for the first time since the start of the pandemic, marking Tuesday as the unofficial return of Broadway.

Chenoweth surprised the crowd at "Wicked" by appearing onstage for a speech on the same stage where she became a star years ago. "There's no place like home," she said, lifting a line from the musical. The crowd hooted, hollered and gave her a standing ovation.

Taymor, the director and costume-designer of "The Lion King," congratulated her audience for the courage and enthusiasm to lead the way. "Theater, as we know, is the lifeblood and soul of the city," she said. "It's time for us to live again." And Miranda at "Hamilton" summed up the feeling of a lot of people when he said: "I don't ever want to take live theater for granted."

"Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Hamilton" all staked out Tuesday to reopen together in early May after then- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo picked Sept. 14 for when Broadway could begin welcoming back audiences at full capacity.

The trio of shows were beaten by Bruce Springsteen’s concert show in June and the opening of the new play "Pass Over" on Aug. 22, as well as the reopening of two big musicals — "Hadestown" and "Waitress."

But the return of the three musicals — the spiritual anchors of modern Broadway’s success — as well as the return of the long-running "Chicago" and the reopening of the iconic TKTS booth, both also on Tuesday, are important signals that Broadway is back, despite pressure and uncertainty from the spread of the delta variant.

The crowds virtually blew the roof off the three theaters. At "Wicked," they stood and applauded the dimming of the lights, the welcome announcement, the arrival and departure of Chenoweth, the opening notes of the first song and several moments during that song, especially when Glinda says: "It’s good to see me, isn’t it?"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At "The Lion King," the opening song "The Circle of Life" was virtually drowned out by cheers and clapping, while every star in "Hamilton" had to pause to let the entrance applause die down enough to be heard again.

Linda Diane Polichetti, an usher at "Hamilton," said she was proud to back at work. "I'm just glad to be back because the world I was in, I wasn't recognizing," she said. "I love my show. I love my cast."

Ticketholders to all three megahits had to prove they were fully vaccinated with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration- or World Health Organization-authorized vaccine and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Vaccine checkers in bright T-shirts inspected phones and cards as the crowds made their way into the theaters. "Thank you for getting vaccinated and wearing a mask," Miranda said, to roars of approval. The crowds were very compliant with the new rules, only lowering their masks for the obligatory selfie. Taymor joked in her speech that the performers often wear masks. "Guess what? You get to wear masks tonight."