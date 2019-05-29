It's safe to call the 2018-2019 Broadway season an unqualified hit. According to statistics released by the Broadway League, this season was the best attended and highest grossing in the history of the Great White Way.

Fueled by the success of new shows like "To Kill a Mockingbird" and the Temptations musical "Ain't Too Proud" along with popular holdovers ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and the phenomenon that is "Hamilton"), total attendance was up by 9.5 percent over last year and grosses were up by 10.3 percent. Total attendance for the season, which began May 28, 2018 and ended Sunday, total attendance was 14,768,254 and total grosses of all shows was a whopping $1,829,312,140.

“The trend is clear, Broadway has never been more appealing to so many different people ranging from kids to grandparents and everyone in between. This substantial growth in attendance clearly reflects the large variety of offerings including long running shows, new hit productions and stories relevant to our society today,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League in a statement. “This coupled with the fact that over 50 percent of tickets are priced below $101, the industry is achieving its goal of being more accessible to everyone.”

During this past season, 38 productions opened including 13 musicals, 21 plays and four special engagements, including the new "In Residency" series at the Lunt-Fontanne.

One other magical milestone for the season was the $105,057,544 gross for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the first Broadway play to cross the $100 million mark in a year.