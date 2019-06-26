TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

Broadway's 'King Kong' to close in August

The giant mechanized creature appears during a performance

The giant mechanized creature appears during a performance of "King Kong" at The Broadway Theatre. Photo Credit: Alamy / Everett Collection Inc. / Jason Smith

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

The big gorilla on Broadway is about to take his last bow.

“King Kong," the new musical that brings to life a 2,000-pound, 20-foot-tall puppet, will close on Aug. 18.

The stage show, an updated version of the 1932 novel and the 1933 film, is at its heart a love story.

But from the beginning, all eyes were on Kong, the impressive marionette that requires 14 performers just to maneuver the massive body. Created by the Australian company Global Creatures, the puppet was a looming, if at times frightening, presence on the stage of the Broadway Theatre.

When it closes, "King Kong" will have played 29 previews and 324 regular performances.

But he's hitting the road — producers announced that the show will open in Shanghai in 2021 with a North American tour and productions in Japan and Spain also planned. 

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong date for the show's closing. It will close on Aug. 18.

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Reality-TV star Gina Kirschenheiter sought a domestic-violence restraining Report: LI 'Housewives' star seeks protection from spouse
"The Office" was the most viewed show on It's happening: 'The Office' is leaving Netflix
Sebastian Maniscalco, seen in Los Angeles on Aug. Sebastian Maniscalco to host MTV VMAs
Beth Chapman in Honolulu in a 2017 photo Rep: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter's' wife, co-star, dies
Meryl Streep will play one of the Broadway Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman going to 'The Prom'
Beth and husband Duane "Dog" Chapman present the Wife of reality TV bounty hunter in medically induced coma
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search