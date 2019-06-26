Broadway's 'King Kong' to close in August

The big gorilla on Broadway is about to take his last bow.

“King Kong," the new musical that brings to life a 2,000-pound, 20-foot-tall puppet, will close on Aug. 18.

The stage show, an updated version of the 1932 novel and the 1933 film, is at its heart a love story.

But from the beginning, all eyes were on Kong, the impressive marionette that requires 14 performers just to maneuver the massive body. Created by the Australian company Global Creatures, the puppet was a looming, if at times frightening, presence on the stage of the Broadway Theatre.

When it closes, "King Kong" will have played 29 previews and 324 regular performances.

But he's hitting the road — producers announced that the show will open in Shanghai in 2021 with a North American tour and productions in Japan and Spain also planned.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong date for the show's closing. It will close on Aug. 18.