Have a virtual meet and greet with 'Hamilton' cast

July 3 seems like a long way off for "Hamilton" fans anxious to check out the filmed performance of the musical which begins streaming on Disney Plus that day.

If you'd like a more up close and personal "Hamilton" experience, Broadway Plus is the ticket for a virtual meet and greet, voice lesson and more with a performer from the smash show. OK, you're not going to have a one-on-one session with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs or Jonathan Groff, but 14 "Hamilton" veterans are on the roster for your entertainment.

Most notable are Thayne Jasperson, who plays Loyalist and Hamilton rival Samuel Seabury (Jasperson also understudies the role of King George III); Austin Scott, who starred as Alexander Hamilton last year; and Brentwood-raised Syndee Winters, who has portrayed Eliza Hamilton and both Angelica and Peggy Schuyler.

Cast members are also available for a group concert if you're craving a command performance.

Prices range from $50 to $300 per session depending on the type of virtual experience you want. For more details and to find out more about rates, go to BroadwayPlus.com. O