Reopening of 3 powerhouse Broadway shows signals new dawn

One of the recurring debates among theater lovers has been what would signify Broadway’s return after the pandemic shuttered live theater in March 2020.

Was it when Bruce Springsteen played his concert show on June 26? Was it the opening of the new play, "Pass Over" on Aug. 22? Or was it when two big musicals — "Hadestown" and "Waitress" — allowed patrons inside again on Sept. 2? Is it when the iconic TKTS booth reopens?

For the producers of three powerhouse shows — "The Lion King," "Hamilton" and "Wicked" — the answer was Tuesday, when the spiritual anchors of modern Broadway's success revved their engines again.

"The Lion King," "Hamilton" and "Wicked" all staked out Tuesday to reopen together in early May after then-New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo picked Sept. 14 for when Broadway could begin welcoming back audiences at full capacity.

"I think it actually won’t feel real to me until we have an audience in front of us," said L. Steven Taylor, who stars in "The Lion King" as Mufasa. "It’s such an important element to this, and especially, I think, after everything that we’ve gone through."

While a few other shows have opened in the meantime, the return of the trio — as well as the long-running "Chicago" — is an important signal that Broadway's most valuable shows are back, despite pressure and uncertainty from the spread of the delta variant.

"The world has to restart. It just has to. We cannot sustain this anymore," said Sharon Wheatley, a veteran actor in the show "Come From Away," which resumes its Broadway run Sept. 21.

Ticket holders to all three megahits must prove they are fully vaccinated with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration- or World Health Organization-authorized vaccine and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

Actors across Broadway like Wheatley say they're itching to get back on stage after more than a year of waiting, trusting the health experts to make the process safe.

"It’s a little bit like when you’re on an airplane and there’s turbulence," she said. "I have to trust the pilot, I have to trust the air traffic controllers. I feel nervous, but I have to understand that I don’t know as much as these people do."

"Hamilton," which opened six years ago; "Wicked," which opened 17 years ago; and "The Lion King," which opened 23 years ago, form the bedrock of modern Broadway, virtually immune to downturns, shifts in tourism and rivals.

On Tuesday, they planned staggered openings — 7 p.m. for "Wicked" at the Gershwin Theatre and 7:30 p.m. for "The Lion King" at the Minskoff Theatre. "Hamilton" will open at 8 p.m. at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. All three are opening for full capacity.

"Wicked" composer Stephen Swartz, "The Lion King" director Julie Taymor and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda were expected to be on hand, visiting each of their theaters to welcome back patrons before each show.