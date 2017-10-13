Northport native Patti LuPone needs hip replacement surgery, forcing an early end to the Broadway musical “War Paint.”
“For several months I have been performing in a great deal of pain,” LuPone said in a statement. While she said producers David Stone and Marc Platt have provided a team of health practitioners to help her work through the pain, it has become “too intense.”
“We had all hoped — no one more than Patti — that we would be able to continue until our scheduled final performance on Dec. 30,” the producers said. The show, also starring Christine Ebersole, will now close on Nov. 5. The play examines the intense rivalry between cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). Both actresses received Tony nominations for their roles. When “War Paint” closes it will have played 33 previews and 236 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre.
LuPone, who is scheduled to appear in the London production of “Company” next fall, said in the statement that she leaves the company with “great sadness . . . I will miss them more than I can express.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.